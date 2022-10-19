48-year-old warehouse supervisor to share lottery winnings with his mom

For one Ontario lottery winner, happiness truly is better when shared.

Mississauga resident Lloyd Teekasingh has plenty of reasons to celebrate after winning the Poker Lotto jackpot. On September 28, he discovered that he had won $91,882. And since it truly was his lucky day, it turns out that he had also won an additional $5,000, which brings his total winnings to $96,887.

“I feel speechless,” he said, adding that it definitely took a moment for the news to sink in.

The 48-year-old warehouse supervisor recalls how he was very calm at first when he realized that he had won.

“It wasn’t until I got home and was looking at the ticket that it hit me,” he said, while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his cheque. “I couldn’t believe it – I was so shocked!”

Teekasingh said that he’ll be using a portion of his money to buy himself a new car but he’ll also be sharing it with a very important woman in his life: his mom.

“I will treat her to a few things,” he smiled.

Teekasingh’s winning ticket was purchased at Petro Canada on Lawrence Avenue in Toronto.

What would you do with $96,887?