Lottery winner to buy a home big enough to host "family BBQs"

One Ontario man is ready for a real estate upgrade after winning a huge lottery prize.

Oleksandr Ivanchenko, a King resident, said that he has been a regular lottery player for 20 years.

“My favourite game is Lotto Max,” said Ivanchenko, who’s a father and grandfather.

He recalled how he was enjoying coffee with his wife one day when they decided to check his ticket.

“My wife checked the ticket using the OLG App while we were at home having a coffee,” he said. “I saw the look of shock come over her face. It was a wonderful surprise!”

The couple learned that Ivanchenko had won in the September 23, 2022, Lotto Max draw. The prize: a Max Million earnings of $1 million.

“It was a wonderful surprise,” he said while picking up his big cheque at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.

Ivanchenko already has exciting plans for his winnings: he’ll soon be house-hunting as he wants to use his money to buy a bigger home. The reason? So that his whole family can visit on the weekends.

“I would love to have family BBQs and spend more time together,” he said, smiling. “It’s a wonderful blessing.”

Looks like the Ivanchenkos will soon be making some wonderful memories in their future home.

The winning ticket was purchased at Shell on Wellington Street in Aurora.