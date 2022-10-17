Father-son duo played Lotto Max for 10 years before winning it big

A family tradition just paid off big time.

Father and son duo Pui and Shun Chan from Richmond, BC, have played the lottery for years. “We have played Lotto Max for about 10 years now – we do Quick Picks!” they said in a release from the BC Lottery Corporation (BCLC).

The pair used the Lotto! app to check their ticket and found out that they won the 6/7+ Bonus prize of $984,940.60 from the September 20, 2022, Lotto Max draw.

“We used the Lotto! app to check the ticket,” Pui and Shun recalled. “We are both surprised and never thought we would win,” they said. Their winning ticket was bought at the Walmart Supercentre on Alderbridge Way in Richmond.

They were excited to share the news with their family and are celebrating with a nice dinner all together.

The Lotto Max jackpot has been sitting at $70 million for some time now, waiting for someone to win. Meanwhile, the Maxmillion prizes keep racking up.

Are you interested in starting a family tradition like the Chans?