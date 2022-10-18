Group of Lotto Max friends are planning an epic trip after $500K win

A friend group in Canada is half a million dollars richer after playing together finally paid off in a huge win.

According to the BC Lottery Corporation (BCLC), a bunch of pals from Maple Ridge are planning a big trip to Whistler after their win.

“I was in my bedroom about to get ready for work when I found out,” said winner Justin Connie in a release. “I just thought about calling my friends right away to celebrate our win.”

They bought the ticket at the Mobil gas station on Lougheed Highway in Pitt Meadows. Connie checked the ticket on the BCLC Lotto! App and got his friend to double-check the numbers online, just to make sure they had really won $500,000 in the September 27, 2022, Lotto Max draw.

The group is going to party it up with a trip to Whistler. But after they celebrate, they’re just glad to have a bit of extra financial security.

“It just feels like a huge weight off our shoulders,” Connie said.

BCLC has some tips for friends who play together:

As a group, appoint someone as captain

The captain will coordinate collecting the money, buying the tickets, tracking group winnings, and posting results

When a ticket is bought in person, the captain should print their name on it and also write “In Trust” to show that it’s a group ticket

They also have a Group Prize Agreement Form you can use.