There's a new lottery in BC for concert tickets -- and it could be Taylor Swift

A new scratch-and-win lottery is coming to BC, but the grand prize isn’t cash. Instead, it’s the opportunity to see the “concert of a lifetime.”

The British Columbia Lottery Corporation won’t confirm who the artist is, but dropped plenty of hints that it could be Taylor Swift when she visits Vancouver this December.

“Are you ready for it?” the BCLC says on its website.

When Daily Hive asked BCLC whether the grand prize tickets and hotel suite would be for Swift’s show, the organization wouldn’t confirm.

“Apart from being one of the world’s biggest multi-platinum artists, they also have a reputation of being an amazing performer. We’re excited that the grand prize winner can bring 13 guests to experience the concert of a lifetime,” Shelley Wong with the BCLC said.

Swifties already know Reputation is one of of Taylor’s albums with its own era on the tour.

Daily Hive took a look at BC Place’s upcoming concert schedule, and Swift is the only event on the docket that’s not sports-related for the rest of 2024. Swift’s three Vancouver shows are already sold out, and tickets have been famously expensive amid crushing demand.

Tickets for the Concert of a Lifetime lottery cost $25 and go on sale August 7. There are 10 prizes of $25,000, and those who win the top prize will be entered for the grand prize — tickets and a private suite for a show at BC Place.

The day tickets drop BCLC is also hosting pop-up events at several retailers where it promises “exclusive swag” for those who show up.

People from outside BC can enter the lottery, but tickets are only sold at physical stores in the province. Travel costs to and from Vancouver are not covered.

