Are you a Canadian Swiftie? How much are you spending to see the Eras Tour?

Canadian Taylor Swift fans are gearing up for the arrival of the highly anticipated Eras Tour.

The “All Too Well” singer has several shows scheduled in Toronto for November, ending her mammoth tour with a three-day stint at BC Place in Vancouver in December.

With the pop star only gracing the stages of two cities in Canada, many Swifties across the country will be making the trek out to the nearest stop (or the shows they were able to nab tickets for).

There have already been plenty of stories about exorbitant ticket resale prices, expensive flights, and out-of-control hotel prices as a result of the Eras Tour.

On top of the overall cost of living crisis in Canada, fans are still somehow finding ways (or finding excuses) to spend the money to see Swift live.

Daily Hive wants to hear from Canadian Taylor Swift fans who are investing quite a bit of cash to attend the Eras Tour. How much are you spending, and how have you saved up for it? How has it been trying to find affordable flights and accommodation?

Share your story with us in the survey below or email your responses to [email protected]: