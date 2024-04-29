With Taylor Swift on many people’s minds and the Eras Tour hitting Vancouver later this year, Calgarians with tickets to a Vancouver tour date will need to be prepared to cough up some serious cash for flights.

We took a peek at what the flight options are for the string of shows being held in YVR this December, and it wasn’t pretty. While Taylor Swift asks “Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me” on The Tortured Poets Department, we are way more afraid of these flight prices!

If you are a bit behind on booking flights for the show, we rounded up your cheapest options. And don’t even get us started on the hotel situation for the Eras Tour shows, either.

If you want to arrive for the day before the shows kick off on the weekend and land in Vancouver on Thursday, December 5, Google Flights says the lowest option is a Flair Airlines flight arriving at 6:40 am for $403. The second cheapest option is another Flair Airlines flight, which arrives at 8:40 pm and costs a little more at $423.

If you want to arrive for the first show on Friday, December 6, or the following shows on the weekend, Google Flights says the lowest option is WestJet, with an arrival of 7:14 am on Saturday for just under $400. With a showtime of 7 pm Friday, that WestJet flight would be a no-go if you are flying in for that show. However, the second cheapest option is a 7:46 am arrival with WestJet for $583.

If you want to arrive for the second show of the weekend on Saturday, December 7, or in time for Sunday’s show, Google Flights says the lowest option is Flair Airlines with an arrival of 8:40 pm for $403. But an arrival of 8:40 pm is a total wash for you if you are seeing the Saturday show, and the next best option is another Flair Airlines flight that arrives at 6:40 am, which comes in at $423.

If you want to arrive for the final show of the weekend on Sunday, December 8, Google Flights says the lowest option is WestJet, with an arrival of 4:26 pm for $362. If an arrival of 4 pm is too tight for you if you are seeing the Sunday show (we think it might be), the Flair Airlines flight that arrives at 6:40 am comes in at $403.

So, there you have it.

While we patiently await an announcement that Taylor is bringing the tour right here to Calgary, take a stroll down memory lane and look back on all the times she toured in Alberta.