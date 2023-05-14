Vancouver Shanghainese restaurant damaged after fire breaks out over the weekend

A neighbourhood gem in the Riley Park-Little Mountain area has been damaged after a fire broke out in the restaurant Saturday morning.

Just before 6 am, Saturday, Fire Chief Karen Fry tweeted, saying crews were on the scene of a second alarm fire at a restaurant near Main Street and 30th Avenue.

According to the fire department, flames appeared to be coming from the back of the single-story building when crews arrived at the scene.

Our @VanFireRescue crews on scene at a 2nd alarm fire at a restaurant in the 4800 blk of Main St.

Traffic in the area will be impacted.@IAFF18 — Karen Fry (@Karen_Fry) May 13, 2023

“There were no signs of alarm bells or sprinklers,” an Assistant Chief said.

There were no reports of injuries, and the fire seems to have been contained to the restaurant called Long’s Noodle House.

“That looks to be the one that was only damaged in this fire,” Vancouver Fire Rescue Services told Daily Hive.

Long’s Noodle House serves Shanghainese cuisine with a menu that includes dim sum, soups, fried rice, and noodle options, with legendary Xiao Long Bao and beef noodle soup options.