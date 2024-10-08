Viral cucumber salad TikToker reviews Japadog while visiting Vancouver

Avid TikTok users have most likely heard of the viral cucumber salad, which was popularized by TikToker Logan (@logagm). Ever since his first cucumber creation, he has been posting multiple variations of the salad and other food content. Now, during his most recent trip to Vancouver, he took the chance to review a classic city offering: Japadog.

For those who don’t know, Japadog started as a food cart outside the Sutton Place Hotel and has since become a Vancouver staple.

The legendary hot dog spot has attracted celebrities, tourists, and locals alike for its unique approach to the street food classic (even Anthony Bourdain once visited it during an episode of No Reservations).

Logan sampled three different hotdogs, of which he didn’t give the names, but based on his description, we think he tried the Kurobuta Terimayo, Kurobuta Okonomi, and Oroshi.

The Kurobuta Terimayo, which is made with a pork hotdog, Japanese mayo, and crispy onions, was the first one he sampled. Logan kept his review simple by saying, “That is a good hotdog.”

He then took a sip of his Diet Coke, which he said was the “crispiest Diet Coke I’ve ever had.”

Logan then proceeded to try the Kurobuta Okonomi, which comes with fried cabbage, bonito flakes, and Japanese mayo. “It smells really good,” he said before taking a bite and saying, “I think I like this one more; it’s really good.”

Finally, he got to the Oroshi, a bratwurst served with grated radish, onions, and soy sauce.

“The grated radish on there is bomb,” he said. “I think it might be my favourite.”

Which Japadog creation is your favourite? Let us know in the comments.

