We tried Little Caesars Crazy Puffs and here's what we thought

When Dan Levy shared his love of Little Caesars’ latest snack offering, the Crazy Puffs, we were intrigued, to say the least.

“Little Caesars Crazy Puffs – they’re not paying me for this – are stunning,” Levy shared.

After the Schitt’s Creek star gave them such a glowing review, we headed straight to our closest Little Caesars to try them out.

Retailing at just $4.99, Crazy Puffs come in two flavours: pepperoni and cheese and herb, so naturally, we had to try both to see whether the hype was justified.

The Crazy Puffs come in a pack of four. They are made from freshly made dough filled with shredded cheese, garlic sauce, a sprinkle of parmesan, and Italian herbs and spices.

They look a bit like a pizza and tart hybrid, with dough filled to the brim with gooey cheese, so we had very high hopes.

After the first bite, we were absolutely hooked. The pepperoni tasted like a delicious, cheesy pepperoni pizza, but our absolute favourites were the cheese and herb, which were gooey, garlicky, and, in Levy’s own words, “stunning.”

Levy wasn’t lying! We could easily eat all four in one sitting, and for less than $5, we will definitely be going back for more.

Have you tried Little Caesars Crazy Puffs? Let us know in the comments.