We’ve shared the news that Local has a third Vancouver location in the works, and now we’ve got some more details.

The brand’s River District outpost is projected to open in late May. It will join existing foodie spots like Kokoro Tokyo Mazesoba and future destinations such as Bufala and Lucky Taco in the Vancouver neighbourhood.

Dished is told the restaurant will offer Local’s signature lineup of comfort eats as well as 16 taps of rotating craft beer, wine, and fun cocktail concoctions too.

This eatery will have garage doors to give the space an indoor/outdoor feel, a large screen for televised sports and events, and a double-height space with a mezzanine floor called the Trophy Room.

That space will offer premium tequila and spirits for groups, teams, and celebrations, in general.

“I’m extremely excited to be a part of the amazing River District community,” says Chelsea Kohlruss, general manager of LPE River District.

“It’s so vibrant and magnetic, and we’re grateful to have experienced a warm welcome from some of the friendly faces we’ve already met. We can’t wait to meet the rest of our new neighbours!”

Local is currently hiring and asking applicants to apply for available positions online.

While you’re waiting for news on this one, be sure to head to one of Local’s other Vancouver locations in Gastown and Kitsilano.

Local Public Eatery — River District

Address: River District