YouTuber Johnny Strides decided to compare the price of 13 grocery items at Loblaws vs. Dollarama, and surprisingly, only one item was more expensive.

The Toronto-based content creator focuses “mainly on walking, cycling, transit videos and live streams in the city.” But this time, he heads to the supermarket aisles to compare prices of common grocery items.

In addition to the ongoing boycott against Loblaws, the grocery chain’s parent company, Goerge Weston Ltd., is currently under investigation for “anticompetitive conduct.” The company has been criticized for its pricing and business practices, with one YouTuber even creating a hip-hop track titled “Roblaws (Loblaws Diss Track).”

As a result, shoppers have been turning to more budget-friendly alternatives like local small businesses and Dollarama.

In his video, Johnny Strides walks through Loblaws’ aisles and then heads to Dollarama to compare several items at both stores. Although the packaging is smaller at Dollarama, most of the items he chose still turned out to be cheaper. In the end, only one item turned out to be more expensive at Dollarama.

Watch the video below:

Kraft Dinner

Loblaws: $1.99/200g ($1/100g)

Dollarama: $1.50/200g (75 cents/100g)

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

Loblaws: $5.99/354g ($1.69/100g)

Dollarama: $3.75/354g ($1.06/100g)

Cheerios

Loblaws: Multigrain $5.99/350g ($1.71/100g)

Dollarama: Honey Nut $2.75/292g (94 cents/100g)

Lay’s Ketchup Chips

Loblaws: $4.99/235g ($2.12/100g)

Dollarama: $2.50/150g ($1.67/100g)

Pepsi

Loblaws: $3.99/2l ($1.99/1l)

Dollarama: $1/1l

Frank’s RedHot

Loblaws: $4.99/354ml ($1.41/100ml)

Dollarama: $1.75/148ml ($1.18/100ml)

Table salt

Loblaws: Aurora $1.99/1kg

Dollarama: Sunbec $1/1kg

French’s Ketchup

Loblaws: $5.49/750ml (73 cents/100ml)

Dollarama: $2.75/500ml (55 cents/100ml)

Tissues

Loblaws: PC brand three-ply $2.79/78 (36 cents per tissue)

Dollarama: Royale two-ply $1.25/100 (13 cents per tissue)

Palmolive

Loblaws: Original $3.99/828ml (48 cents/100ml)

Dollarama: Grapefruit $2.75/739ml (37 cents/100ml)

Tide

Loblaws: Original $9.99/1l ($1/100ml)

Dollarama: Simply All-in-one $4/917ml (44 cents/100ml)

Gain

Loblaws: Original $9.99/1.36ml (73 cents/100ml)

Dollarama: Moonlight Breeze $3.25/739ml (44 cents/100ml)

Kitchen trash bags

Loblaws: No Name $6.99/48 bags (15 cents per bag)

Dollarama: Hercules $2.50/12 bags (21 cents per bag)

Out of all the items featured, only the trash bags were slightly more expensive, with a six-cent difference per trash bag.

Where do you shop for cheaper groceries? Let us know in the comments.