YouTuber compares 13 items at Loblaws, and only one was pricier at Dollarama

May 25 2024, 8:44 pm
Paul McKinnon/Shutterstock | Andriy Blokhin/Shutterstock

YouTuber Johnny Strides decided to compare the price of 13 grocery items at Loblaws vs. Dollarama, and surprisingly, only one item was more expensive.

The Toronto-based content creator focuses “mainly on walking, cycling, transit videos and live streams in the city.” But this time, he heads to the supermarket aisles to compare prices of common grocery items.

In addition to the ongoing boycott against Loblaws, the grocery chain’s parent company, Goerge Weston Ltd., is currently under investigation for “anticompetitive conduct.” The company has been criticized for its pricing and business practices, with one YouTuber even creating a hip-hop track titled “Roblaws (Loblaws Diss Track).”

As a result, shoppers have been turning to more budget-friendly alternatives like local small businesses and Dollarama.

In his video, Johnny Strides walks through Loblaws’ aisles and then heads to Dollarama to compare several items at both stores. Although the packaging is smaller at Dollarama, most of the items he chose still turned out to be cheaper. In the end, only one item turned out to be more expensive at Dollarama.

Watch the video below:

Kraft Dinner

JohnnyStrides/YouTube

Loblaws: $1.99/200g ($1/100g)

Dollarama: $1.50/200g (75 cents/100g)

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

JohnnyStrides/YouTube

Loblaws: $5.99/354g ($1.69/100g)

Dollarama: $3.75/354g ($1.06/100g)

Cheerios

JohnnyStrides/YouTubeL

Loblaws: Multigrain $5.99/350g ($1.71/100g)

Dollarama: Honey Nut $2.75/292g (94 cents/100g)

Lay’s Ketchup Chips

JohnnyStrides/YouTube

Loblaws: $4.99/235g ($2.12/100g)

Dollarama: $2.50/150g ($1.67/100g)

Pepsi

JohnnyStrides/YouTube

Loblaws: $3.99/2l ($1.99/1l)

Dollarama: $1/1l

Frank’s RedHot

JohnnyStrides/YouTube

Loblaws: $4.99/354ml ($1.41/100ml)

Dollarama: $1.75/148ml ($1.18/100ml)

Table salt

JohnnyStrides/YouTube

Loblaws: Aurora $1.99/1kg

Dollarama: Sunbec $1/1kg

French’s Ketchup

JohnnyStrides/YouTube

Loblaws: $5.49/750ml (73 cents/100ml)

Dollarama: $2.75/500ml (55 cents/100ml)

Tissues

JohnnyStrides/YouTube

Loblaws: PC brand three-ply $2.79/78 (36 cents per tissue)

Dollarama: Royale two-ply $1.25/100 (13 cents per tissue)

Palmolive

JohnnyStrides/YouTube

Loblaws: Original $3.99/828ml (48 cents/100ml)

Dollarama: Grapefruit $2.75/739ml (37 cents/100ml)

Tide

JohnnyStrides/YouTube

Loblaws: Original $9.99/1l ($1/100ml)

Dollarama: Simply All-in-one $4/917ml (44 cents/100ml)

Gain

JohnnyStrides/YouTube

Loblaws: Original $9.99/1.36ml (73 cents/100ml)

Dollarama: Moonlight Breeze $3.25/739ml (44 cents/100ml)

Kitchen trash bags

JohnnyStrides/YouTube

Loblaws: No Name $6.99/48 bags (15 cents per bag)

Dollarama: Hercules $2.50/12 bags (21 cents per bag)

Out of all the items featured, only the trash bags were slightly more expensive, with a six-cent difference per trash bag.

Where do you shop for cheaper groceries? Let us know in the comments.

