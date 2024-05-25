Canadian man wins $25,000 for life in the lottery and opts for the lump sum

What would you do if you won $25,000 a year for life? For one lottery player, that means choosing a lump sum payment.

Fifty-two-year-old Steven Rozon is self-employed and lives in Kitchener, Ontario. Even though he’s been playing the lottery for decades, nothing could have prepared him for his first big win.

Rozon had bought several lottery tickets and was running errands when he decided to check the results.

“I was walking my dog when I decided to stop at the grocery store to check my tickets,” he recalled.

He was shocked to discover that he matched all five main numbers in the May 2 Daily Grand draw, which meant that he had won the second prize: $25,000 a year for life.

“I was so excited, I forgot to pick up my groceries and had to go back later that day,” he said, laughing.

Rather than choosing the annual payments, he opted for the lump sum payment of $500,000.

Rozon recalled the moment he shared the happy news with his wife.

“She was in shock and thought I was joking with her. I had to show her the validation slip for her to believe it,” he stated. “That little piece of paper speaks volumes!”

While at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his cheque, Rozon said his winnings would allow him to pay bills. He plans to put the rest towards investments.

“For me to be this lucky is just unthinkable!” he said. “The feeling is euphoric.”

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.