"More like Roblaws": Someone made a Loblaws diss track, and it's so dang catchy

It was only a matter of time: someone just created a Loblaws diss track roasting the supermarket chain, Galen Weston Jr., and even renowned food researcher and professor Sylvain Charlebois.

We spoke to Ontario-based YouTuber Mob Spyda, who prefers to remain anonymous and describes himself as “your average Canadian working nine-to-five and just trying to get by in life.”‘

In his hip-hop track titled “Roblaws (Loblaws Diss Track),” he echoes the sentiments of frustrated Canadians.

He raps:

“Loblaws? More like Roblaws,

No Per Bank, this is our cause,

Galen Weston, here’s a lesson,

We don’t back down, there’s no question.”

Using screenshots of news articles in the video, Mob Spyda also brings up the fact that Weston Jr. is making millions while people are “running in the streets to food banks and lotteries.”

Charlebois, who has had a rocky relationship with the Loblaw boycott community, also gets a mention. The rapper impersonates Weston Jr.’s voice and says,

“If you have a problem, call the food professor,

Give him 60K so he can buy a dresser,

Please stop calling me with all of your problems,

Get a PC World Elite so you can solve them.”

The track also discusses Loblaws’s sale of near-expired food to Canadians, the company’s real estate profits, and the price-fixing scandal.

Listen to the track below:

In an email to Daily Hive, Mob Spyda said he created the track because he’s tired of the grocery stores’ “blatant greed and corruption.”

“I initially felt powerless, but I was inspired by the recent boycott, and I feel that people are actually banding together regardless of their walks of life,” he said.

“So, my question to myself was: how can I help in my own best way? And the answer is music. I’m very passionate about making music so I figured I could just voice my frustrations in a track that can resonate with people.”

He said that reactions to his music have been “great so far.”

As for the Loblaw boycott, which was just extended indefinitely, Mob Spyda said, “I am happy that people are finally banding together against such a good cause. I feel that people are on board regardless of their political or cultural identities. It is super inspirational, and it has restored my faith in humanity quite a bit, to be honest.”

And despite creating a diss track against the supermarket chain, Mob Spyda said he chooses to look on the bright side.

“I am not sure what the future holds for this country, but I’m choosing to be optimistic,” he said.

It’s not the first time someone has written a song about the cost of living in Canada.

BC resident Jeremy Keyton rewrote the popular Barenaked Ladies song “If I Had $1,000,000” to “If I Had $10,000,000” — adjusted to inflation. Read the full story here.

What are your thoughts on the Loblaws diss track? Let us know in the comments.