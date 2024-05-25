Although no one won the top prize in the recent draw, some Canadians will be walking away with some big prizes.

The Lotto Max draw took place on Friday, May 25, and the jackpot was worth $70 million. According to PlayNow, the winning numbers were 01, 06, 09, 11, 31, 39, 50 and bonus 35.

The top prize might still be up for grabs, but two people won the Lotto Max second prize after they matched six of the seven numbers and the bonus number. After splitting the prize, they’ll each receive $151,350.10. Both winning tickets were sold in Ontario.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Atlantic Lottery (@atlanticlottery)

The prize pool had grown to include 12 Maxmillinos prizes, and two lucky lottery players won after they matched the numbers 1, 2, 4, 12, 42, 43, 45 and 2, 3, 9, 17, 25, 30, 32. As a result, each one is now $1 million richer. The winning tickets were purchased in Ontario and Mission, BC.

No one won the Lotto Max Extra prize worth $500,000 or the $1 million Encore prize.

The next draw is set to take place on Tuesday, May 28. The jackpot is still at the game’s maximum limit of $70 million, but this time, there are 14 Maxmillions prizes to be won.

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.