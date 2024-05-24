Mother's Day lotto ticket leads to gift of early retirement for new millionaire

A Mother’s Day gift to herself has paid off in a big way for a Canadian lottery player and her family.

Glady Parrenas of New Westminster, BC, was stunned when she realized that her Lotto 6/49 ticket for the May 11, 2024, draw had won her a $1 million prize.

“I made sure I bought a ticket during Mother’s Day weekend,” Parrenas shared.

She kept checking her ticket on the BCLC Lotto! App to ensure her eyes were not deceiving her.

“I thought it couldn’t be real. I checked multiple tickets and checked [the winning ticket] throughout the day to confirm.” said the Metro Vancouver resident, who bought the winning ticket at a lottery kiosk at Burnaby’s Metropolis at Metrotown.

The first person Parrenas shared the good news with was her dad, who excitedly replied, “Good for you!”

Parrenas said she would use some of the windfall to pay off her mortgage and to take her family on a cruise and trip to Japan.

When asked what the lottery win means to her, Parrenas shared she is ready to enjoy life with her loved ones.

“Excitement that I can do what I have been wanting to do for family. It will allow me to retire [early] without hesitation.”

