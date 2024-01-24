11 Vancouver restaurants made Yelp's top places to eat in Canada

Yelp just released its top 100 places to eat in Canada, and Vancouver had some great spots make the list.

Of the 26 BC restaurants that made the list, 11 of those were from Vancouver.

Coming in the third spot of all of Canada was Manoush’eh, a must-visit spot for Middle Eastern food.

Another Vancouver favourite for sandwiches, Number e food (also known as #e food), also made the list at spot number 12.

How is this list created? Yelp shared that “To determine Yelp’s Top 100 Places to Eat in 2024, Yelp’s data science team starts by using the data generated from our community submissions.”

“From the candidate restaurants, we narrow the list down with the expertise of our community managers and Trend Expert to curate a list as quirky, interesting, and unique as the Yelp Community itself. If a business with multiple locations appears more than once on the list, we keep the highest-ranked location,” explains Yelp.

So without further adieu, here is the list of Vancouver restaurants that appeared in this year’s top 100 in order of appearance:

Manoush’eh

Number E Food

The Northern Cafe and Grill

Tom Sushi

AnnaLena

Absinthe Bistro

Mazahr Lebanese Kitchen

Happy Noodle House

Chewie’s Chicken & Biscuits

The Red Accordion

Sushi Jin

You can view the full list of Canadian restaurants here.

