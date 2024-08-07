"I was so nervous": Woman successfully returns Costco mattress after five years

While Costco is known for its flexible return policy, one woman tested the limits after returning a five-year-old mattress.

She posted a video documenting the mattress return on her TikTok page and it has since received over one million views.

“I was so nervous,” wrote the US-based TikToker in the video, as she shows footage of her husband rolling the item on a cart into the store.

The next clip shows her panning to her receipt, confirming that she had successfully returned the item and was approved for a $414.95 refund.

“I can’t believe they accepted the return,” she wrote, adding that they upgraded to a new king bed.

The video was met with hundreds of comments, with many sharing that they’ve also returned Costco items after some time.

“I returned my couch after three years 😂,” wrote one TikToker.

“I’ve bought a returned three sets of beat headphones… and a Vitamix blender,” revealed another.

In the comments, the woman who posted the video noted that she returned the mattress without the original receipt because store staff looked up her purchase on her account history.

She was asked by Costco why she was returning the item and told staff that the mattress was “sinking in.”

“I was sweating of embarrassment but we ended up saying ‘it’s sunken and uncomfortable and [I’m] not happy with it,'” she wrote in the comments.

The TikToker added that she and her husband “paid the difference” for the king mattress. “So technically we paid $300 for a king bed. Three people (husband, baby, and me) on a queen was getting uncomfortable,” she added.

Others applauded Costco for its customer-friendly policies.

“Now this is customer service. Costco [for life],” wrote a commenter.

“Just took back some furniture. I love Costco,” said one person.

This TikToker isn’t the only customer who has gone viral for their Costco return. One Seattle-based woman documented her experience returning her couch after two years.

Before you head off to Costco to return that lamp you bought 10 years ago, keep in mind that these customers returned their items at US stores — so things might not be exactly the same up here in Canada.

However, Costco Canada’s website shows the company has a generous return policy.

The site states, “We guarantee your satisfaction with every product we sell and will refund your purchase price.”

The website doesn’t mention a return window for furniture, but electronics like televisions, appliances, computers, cameras, and phones will be accepted “within 90 days from the date of purchase.”

Daily Hive has reached out to Costco Canada for further comment.

Have you ever returned an item to Costco after months or years of use? Let us know in the comments.

With files from Irish Mae Silvestre