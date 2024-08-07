As the back-to-school season nears, IKEA is giving Canadian students a chance to go on a shopping spree without breaking the bank.

The Retail Council of Canada’s latest back-to-school shopping survey revealed that stationery was the top spending category (60.8%), followed by clothing (54.2%), books and music (23.4%) and personal or home electronics (18.2%).

In its Life at Home Report, IKEA found that 45% of Canadians have their finances top of mind.

“So this back-to-school, families are juggling their need for lower priced yet quality products, fulfilling their kids’ desires, while still sticking to budgets,” reads a news release.

To help out families, from August 12 to 18, the furniture store is offering students 15% off on all items, up to $500, that they can fit into the brand’s iconic yellow or blue FRAKTAbag.

This deal is in addition to the over 1,500 products that IKEA has slashed prices on. So, students can expect lower prices on storage, workspaces, electronics, and more, and they can add 15% off on as many of those items as they can fit in a FRAKTA.

“Our clever flat packaging makes it easy to fit IKEA favourites into a FRAKTA bag, helping customers stretch budgets even further,” stated the furniture brand.

Whether you’re moving into a university dorm room and need helpful storage solutions or are staying home and want to upgrade your study space, there are plenty of products you can get a discount on during the Fill-a-FRAKTA event.

Here is some inspiration:

How exactly can you secure the IKEA discount?

The first step is to load as many products as you can into the shopping bag. Remember to bring your student ID, as you’ll need to present it at checkout.

You’ll also need an IKEA family card to get the 15% off, which you can sign up for for free here.

Students can participate in the Fill-a-FRAKTA event at all IKEA stores across Canada.