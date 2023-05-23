Liquidation sale for TV series shot in Vancouver happening soon

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Starting this weekend, you can shop for furniture and homeware that has been featured in a TV series made right here in Vancouver.

According to Maynards Liquidation Group, they’re having a Major TV Series Liquidation Sale starting on Saturday, May 27.

The sale is happening at 130 West Broadway, inside the former MEC headquarters, and you can shop for deeply discounted furniture for your kitchen, living room or office.

Seasonal accessories, gym equipment, home decor, artwork, kids’ toys and electronics will also be available.

Maynards did not disclose which TV show’s furniture it was liquidating but said it was a locally filmed show with nine seasons and over 184 episodes.

However, a lighting symbol with lighting bolts is included on the flyer, so the “large selection of modern & contemporary home furniture” may be from the CW series The Flash, which had been shooting its final season in Vancouver.

The critically acclaimed show was based on the DC Comics universe. It stared Grant Gustin as crime scene investigator Barry Allen, a man with the superpower of speed who uses it to rescue innocents while fighting crime.

Ready to live as they do on TV? The sale is on from Saturday to Monday starting this weekend and will return for five weeks.

When:

May 27 to 29 from 9:30 am to 5 pm

June 3 to 5 from 9:30 am to 5 pm

June 9 to 12 from 10 am to 5 pm

June 16 to 18 from 10 am to 5 pm

June 23 to 25 from 10 am to 5 pm

Where: 130 West Broadway, Vancouver