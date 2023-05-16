Grown-up Vancouver child actor goes under the sea in "The Little Mermaid"
A Vancouver child actor is gearing up for a significant role in The Little Mermaid, and many people are surprised that he isn’t so little himself anymore.
Jacob Tremblay, born in Vancouver, BC, is playing Flounder in Disney’s live-action version of a classic animated film.
Tremblay, who might be best remembered for his role in the 2015 film Room, shared a photo from a The Little Mermaid press tour, and the comments are filled with surprise at how much the actor has grown up.
“Sometimes I forget [you’re] not a baby anymore,” wrote one person in response.
“Whew you got tall,” said another response.
Others seemed angry that he’d grown up.
“WHY ARE YOU GROWN,” was one of the comments.
“Jacob Chalamet 😳” was another much-liked reaction.
Tremblay’s role in The Little Mermaid adds to an extensive resume of voiceover work for the Vancouver actor. Some other stand-out roles include playing Robin in an animated series about Harley Quinn, and he was a shining star in the Doctor Sleep film.
Some were caught off guard by the new look for Flounder:
Is there a role you best know Tremblay for?