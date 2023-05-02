8 movies and TV shows filming in Vancouver in May

Warmer weather, crisp fresh air, and all the blooms! Well Vancouver, it seems spring has sprung!

The start of a new season means some brand-new movies and TV shows setting up shop right here in Vancity. There are a few new movies in town, including Worth the Wait and In the Blink of an Eye, along with some of your favourite series returning for another season like Riverdale and Reginald the Vampire.

Here’s everything you need to know about what’s filming in Vancouver this May.

In the Blink of an Eye

In the Blink of an Eye is currently in town filming. The sci-fi drama film is being directed by award-winning filmmaker Andrew Stanton, known for his work on the Pixar movies Finding Nemo and WALL-E.

In the Blink of an Eye will bring Kate McKinnon to town this spring. Mckinnon has the lead role in the new feature film, along with Daveed Diggs and Rashida Jones. Filming will wrap up by mid-May.

Bad Genius

Bad Genius is in production in the city this May through to June. The new feature film is an English remake of the popular Thai thriller movie.

Bad Genius will follow a group of high school students who get caught up in a cheating scandal for their college admissions test. The thriller will star Callina Liang, Jabari Banks, and Benedict Wong.

Mother Land

Mother Land, also going by its working title of “Never Let Go,” began filming in Vancouver at the end of March. Starring Halle Berry, the new thriller movie is about a family living in the woods that is haunted by evil spirits.

Filming will be underway in the city until the beginning of June.

Worth the Wait

Worth the Wait is filming in the city this May. While the plot and casting for this new movie are being kept under wraps, we do know that it will be on location until the beginning of June. Keep your eyes peeled around town for filming and stay tuned for further details!

Riverdale — Season 7

Archie, Betty, Veronica, and Jughead — the gang’s all here!

Riverdale returned to Vancouver back in October 2022 to begin filming its seventh and final season. Based on the Archie comics, Riverdale has been filming season after season in the Metro Vancouver area for years.

Sadly, this will be the cast and crew’s last time on location after it was announced that the Netflix series will end with season seven. Filming will be underway until the end of June.

The Irrational — Season 1

NBC’s The Irrational is filming in Vancouver for its first season. Production started back in March and stars The Flash’s Jesse L. Martin in the lead role. Starring alongside Martin is Maahra Hill, along with Molly Kunz and Ella Cannon.

The thriller series will follow Martin as a professor who is an expert in human behaviour and utilizes this to solve high-risk criminal cases. Filming will continue in the city into July. Recently, locals caught a glimpse of filming at Robson Square in downtown.

New NBC series #TheIrrational with Jesse L. Martin filmed at Robson Square yesterday. Thanks @captcanuck66. https://t.co/nWpgNF9IWG — YVRShoots Tweets (@yvrshootstweets) April 15, 2023

Reginald the Vampire — Season 2

Reginald the Vampire returned to Vancouver this past April to start production for another season. The SYFY series previously filmed season one in the city last year, and filming for season two should be underway until sometime in July.

Spider-Man’s Jacob Batalon stars in the comedy series based on the Fat Vampire book series by Johnny B. Truant.

Resident Alien — Season 3

Resident Alien is filming in the Metro Vancouver area for its second season. Filming is expected to wrap up at the beginning of May.

The series stars Alan Tudyk as an alien who lands on earth and takes on the identity of a doctor named Harry. Things get even more interesting when, somehow, a nine-year-old boy in town is able to see his true alien identity.