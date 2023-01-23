"The Flash" shoot transforms downtown Vancouver into DC's Central City (PHOTOS)

The Flash is shooting its final season in Vancouver, and the shoot has transformed a portion of downtown into Central City.

Season 9 premieres on February 8, which will be the show’s final season that has been running since 2014.

The critically acclaimed show is based on the DC Comics universe. It stars Grant Gustin as crime scene investigator Barry Allen, a man with the superpower of speed who uses it to rescue innocents while fighting crime.

The interior of the CBC Vancouver building seemed to be the primary location for Monday morning’s shoot for The Flash. However, there also appears to be a portion of the shoot that was set to take place on Hamilton Street involving an old beat-up Mercedes.

BC has been one of the primary destinations for the production of The Flash, with most of the show being shot in Vancouver, Coquitlam, and Surrey, as well as some scenes shot in Portland, Oregon. The show also turned the Vancouver Art Gallery into a Central City location in an earlier season.

Vancouver Police helped close a portion of Hamilton Street between Robson and Georgia streets.

Central City Police were also on location.

CC Jitters, a fictitious coffee chain in the DC Comics franchise, was also alive and well during Monday morning’s shoot.

With the final season of The Flash set to air in a few weeks, are you sad to see this series go?

