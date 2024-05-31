Lions could draw over 50K at BC Place for second time in 33 years

Tickets are flying off the shelves for the BC Lions’ home opener. Over 45,000 tickets have already been sold for their first game of the season, making it the most well-attended Lions regular season game at BC Place in more than 12 years.

And with more than two weeks to go before the June 15 game, there’s a great chance the game will see over 50,000 in attendance, if not a sellout. The entire upper bowl is now available for purchase.

The “concert kickoff” has proven to be a smashing success for Lions owner Amar Doman, who first introduced the idea in 2022 with OneRepublic. That game drew 34,082.

LL Cool J helped bring 33,103 fans to last year’s home opener.

They’re taking things up a notch this year with 50 Cent, as the Grammy and Emmy Award winner is a big reason why fans are snapping up tickets.

“Outstanding. Our great fans have spoken. Concert Kickoff will be an unforgettable event and the perfect way to kick off our special 70th season. We encourage fans without tickets to act quickly,” Lions president Duane Vienneau said in a media release.

The Lions have drawn over 50,000 fans for a regular-season home game just once since 1991. That was on September 30, 2011, when 50,213 fans came to see the Lions play their first game under BC Place’s new retractable roof.

BC Place has hosted over 50,000 fans for Lions playoff games on five occasions since 1991, including the West Final in 2004, 2006, and 2007 and Grey Cup games in 1994 and 2011.

The regular season opener kicks off June 15 at 4 pm, with the 50 Cent concert beginning an hour earlier, at 3 pm. The “backyard party” begins at 10:30 am on Terry Fox Plaza, Beatty Street, and Robson Street, featuring $5 beer, food, and entertainment.

Tickets to the game, which include the 50 Cent concert, are available for as low as $31.