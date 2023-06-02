LL Cool J to perform Vancouver concert before BC Lions game

Amar Doman promised an A-list act, and the BC Lions owner has delivered. LL Cool J will perform at BC Place on Saturday, June 17, prior to the Lions’ home opener against the Edmonton Elks.

It marks the second year in a row that the Lions will open the season with a bang, as a season-high 34,082 fans poured into BC Place to see OneRepublic prior to their 2022 home opener.

“This is going to take it to another level, there’s no question,” said Doman. “We’re gonna pack the dome, it’s going to be the loudest opener we’ve ever had here in BC.”

A two-time Grammy winner and member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, LL Cool J will be joined by DJ and producer Z-Trip, with the concert beginning at 3 pm, ahead of the 4 pm game.

Tickets for the game, which includes the concert, start at just $25.

🎙️DON’T CALL IT A COMEBACK! 🎙️ Two-Time Grammy Award Winner & Hip Hop Icon @LLCoolJ will ROCK BC Place for our Concert Kickoff event on June 17th! 🎟️🎟️ DON’T MISS OUT! https://t.co/tlT7QYXqgv#BCLions | #CFL pic.twitter.com/93Tqar6A22 — BC LIONS (@BCLions) June 2, 2023

In addition to the pre-game concert inside BC Place, musical acts will be performing outside the stadium, as part of a two-day “backyard party.” Friday’s event takes place from 4 pm to 8:30 pm on Terry Fox Plaza, while Saturday’s festivities run from 11 am to 3 pm on Robson Street.

The Famous Players Band will be performing the day before the game on Friday, June 16, while The Trews will be rocking Robson Street on Saturday. The event will have “fun and games for fans of all ages,” the Lions say, and $5 beer and other beverages for adults.

The Lions kick off their season June 8 on the road next week in Calgary, before returning to Vancouver for their June 17 home opener.

Lions home games will take place on weekends at 4 pm during the summer months (five on Saturdays, one on Sunday), before shifting to Friday nights in the fall.

BC finished with the second-best record in the CFL last year, with 12 wins in 18 games. Led by quarterback Vernon Adams Jr., the Lions are looking for their second-straight trip to the playoffs and first Grey Cup championship since 2011.

BC Lions 2023 home game schedule