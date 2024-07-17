Ever wanted to enjoy a freshly made coffee while planning your next vacation? Look no further than Lion & Fresh Press Cafe, a new collaboration between Fresh Press and Canada Lion Travel.

On the menu, you’ll find all your cafe favourites, like lattes, americanos, and matcha drinks. The spot also serves ORSO, which is orange juice topped with espresso.

Regarding the new spot, the cafe said, “The new space features modern decor, ample seating, and large windows that let in plenty of natural light, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere.” It also said it was a “great place stopping by for your morning coffee, a midday treat or a relaxed evening with friends.”

The Lion & Fresh Press Cafe softly opened at the start of July 2024 and held its grand opening earlier this week.

Fresh Press also has its own solo location at 4940 No. 3 Road #121, Richmond.

Will you be checking out this new cafe and travel agency? Let us know in the comments.

Lion & Fresh Press

Address: 6386 No. 3 Road #105, Richmond

