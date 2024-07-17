FoodCoffee & TeaRestaurant Openings

Lion & Fresh Press: New cafe and travel agent collab opens in Richmond

Marco Ovies
Marco Ovies
|
Jul 17 2024, 6:36 pm
Lion & Fresh Press: New cafe and travel agent collab opens in Richmond

Ever wanted to enjoy a freshly made coffee while planning your next vacation? Look no further than Lion & Fresh Press Cafe, a new collaboration between Fresh Press and Canada Lion Travel.

On the menu, you’ll find all your cafe favourites, like lattes, americanos, and matcha drinks. The spot also serves ORSO, which is orange juice topped with espresso.

Regarding the new spot, the cafe said, “The new space features modern decor, ample seating, and large windows that let in plenty of natural light, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere.” It also said it was a “great place stopping by for your morning coffee, a midday treat or a relaxed evening with friends.”

The Lion & Fresh Press Cafe softly opened at the start of July 2024 and held its grand opening earlier this week.

Fresh Press also has its own solo location at 4940 No. 3 Road #121, Richmond.

Will you be checking out this new cafe and travel agency? Let us know in the comments.

Lion & Fresh Press

Address: 6386 No. 3 Road #105, Richmond

Instagram

Still hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok

GET MORE DISHED NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Marco OviesMarco Ovies
+ Dished
+ Coffee & Tea
+ Restaurant Openings
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop