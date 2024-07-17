"Deepest respect": Vancouverites cheer on "Peasant's Choice" artist

A Vancouver artist who created posters repurposing Loblaws’ house brands earlier this month received a commendation from community members over the effort, with many weighing in on the price of groceries.

The artist, who goes by No Name Peasant, left posters outside Vancouver Loblaws stores featuring No Name Gruel and a re-work of the President’s Choice brand name to Peasant’s Choice.

People who passed the posters quickly participated, taking copies and posting them in Vancouver neighbourhoods and near other Loblaw-owned stores in the Lower Mainland.

“Still way too many people using that store,” one person said on Reddit.

“Right on,” said another.

“Whoever is making these has my deepest respect,” said a third.

“Companies need to fight for our money. There are a few commercials airing in Vancouver for a few different grocery companies,” a fourth added. “Fight fight fight!”

The artist mimicked Andy Warhol’s Campbell’s soup can for their No Name poster in an effort to point out how many Canadians can no longer afford what was once ordinary.

As for Peasant’s Choice, it’s meant to illustrate “how unlikely it is that any president is choosing President’s Choice. Folks are choosing this because they absolutely have to.”

Some onlookers defended President’s Choice, though, commenting on Daily Hive’s July 8 story that it often provides products they want at cheaper prices than competitors.

Many who saw the posters online asked for copies they could affix to their local stores across the country. The artist may also do more work on grocery stores and the cost of living in the future.

“While a lot of folks are very critical of Loblaws, my work is meant to highlight the inequalities in our society. Certainly Loblaws has contributed to those,” they said.