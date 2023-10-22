Lil Yachty was in Vancouver over the weekend, promoting his latest album, before the concert was cut short.

The hip-hop star was performing at the Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre on Saturday night before inviting concertgoers down for a mosh pit in front of the stage.

According to various social media posts, the concert was allegedly cancelled after only five songs.

The 26-year-old rapper could be heard asking people to return to their seats before security cancelled the show.

@lilyachty just had his show in Vancouver cancelled after 5 songs for inviting everyone into the pit, people then refused to leave the pit forcing the venue to shut it down.. #lilyachty #fieldtriptour pic.twitter.com/HgFkNyj97Q — Ice Tilt (@IceTiltHero) October 22, 2023

According to several social media posts, security cancelled the show after fans refused to leave the moshpit and return to their seats.

Lil Yachty can be heard telling his fans to “fill it up,” referring to the arena’s main floor in front of the stage, as concertgoers flooded down from higher arena sections.

The Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre has a capacity of about 7,000. Daily Hive has reached out to the facility to see if concertgoers are eligible for a ticket refund.

The Georgia native released his critically acclaimed Billboard 200 Top 10 album Let’s Start Here earlier in 2023. He also made his SNL musical guest debut performance in April where he performed “the BLACK seminole” and “drive ME crazy!”

Lil Yachty has released five studio albums and has been nominated for two Grammys, two MTV Music Awards, and three Billboard Music Awards. Lil Yachty has also worked with artists ranging from Drake to Migos and Cardi B.