Here's how much it costs to see Drake in Vancouver

Superstar Drake is performing two back-to-back shows in Vancouver this week, and if you’re wondering how expensive it is to see Canada’s very own 6ix God in person, we’ve got the details.

A single ticket to see Champagne Papi will definitely run you hundreds of dollars — but perhaps lower in the triple digits than you may have been thinking, since there hasn’t been the same explosion in resale value that we’ve seen with other touring artists like Taylor Swift.

The cheapest resale tickets on offer at Rogers Arena for August 29 are going for $342 each on StubHub — they’re basically nosebleeds.

Seats in the lower bowl, the 100s section, are going for as low as $550 on StubHub and Ticketmaster’s official re-selling platform. Face-value tickets in the 100s are still available — those retail for $715 each from Ticketmaster.

Drake’s ticket prices had many fans saying “Honestly, Nevermind” back in March, with nosebleed seats being priced at about $300 in Vancouver.

Drake is performing at Rogers Arena on Monday and Tuesday evenings for his It’s All a Blur tour. Drake was spotted strolling Coal Harbour Sunday afternoon before his show, and his friend Lil Yachty was spotted shopping at F as in Frank too — leading some fans to wonder if he’ll be joining the Canadian rapper on stage.

21 Savage has been joining Drake for most of the tour, but won’t be performing at the Canadian stops due to trouble crossing the border over.