Vancouver’s new destination for authentic Korean pancakes and rice wine soft opens today: Mapo Pancake House.

The 1130 Mainland Street spot, which is the former location of Korean taco joint Milssam Tacorea, opens today at 4 pm.

Mapo offers patrons a selection of savoury Korean pancakes as well as bites like fried asparagus and zucchini.

For its soft opening from April 20 to 27, Mapo is offering customers 10% off on all dishes, excluding drinks.

Find this eatery open from 4 pm to midnight.

Mapo Pancake House

Address: 1130 Mainland Street, Vancouver

