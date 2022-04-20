FoodRestaurants & BarsFood NewsRestaurant Openings

Mapo Pancake House: Korean pancake house and rice wine bar now open

Hanna McLean
Hanna McLean
|
Apr 20 2022, 6:14 pm
Courtesy Mapo
Vancouver’s new destination for authentic Korean pancakes and rice wine soft opens today: Mapo Pancake House.

The 1130 Mainland Street spot, which is the former location of Korean taco joint Milssam Tacorea, opens today at 4 pm.

Mapo offers patrons a selection of savoury Korean pancakes as well as bites like fried asparagus and zucchini.

Courtesy Mapo

Courtesy Mapo

For its soft opening from April 20 to 27, Mapo is offering customers 10% off on all dishes, excluding drinks.

Find this eatery open from 4 pm to midnight.

Courtesy Mapo

Mapo Pancake House

Daily Hive

Mapo Pancake House

Address: 1130 Mainland Street, Vancouver

Instagram

