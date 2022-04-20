Mapo Pancake House: Korean pancake house and rice wine bar now open
Apr 20 2022, 6:14 pm
Vancouver’s new destination for authentic Korean pancakes and rice wine soft opens today: Mapo Pancake House.
The 1130 Mainland Street spot, which is the former location of Korean taco joint Milssam Tacorea, opens today at 4 pm.
Mapo offers patrons a selection of savoury Korean pancakes as well as bites like fried asparagus and zucchini.
For its soft opening from April 20 to 27, Mapo is offering customers 10% off on all dishes, excluding drinks.
Find this eatery open from 4 pm to midnight.
Mapo Pancake House
Address: 1130 Mainland Street, Vancouver