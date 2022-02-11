Social media went ablaze when Toronto got its first x-rated waffles on a stick last summer.

Everyone shared their chocolate-dipped phallic-shaped waffle experience online, and in a short time, its existence caught wind. Those wanting to bite into this treat waited hours to get it.

Members Only Waffle House was a hit. Toronto loved these NSFW desserts, and no matter what, people just had to get them.

Since its humble beginnings as a pop-up on Queen Street, MOWH has found a permanent home, offering the suggestive dessert throughout the week, rain or shine.

Dished Toronto spoke to Kristy Fan, owner and operator of the MOWH brand, about her experience throughout this exciting endeavour.

“I first heard about a similar waffle shop in Madrid. Right away, it made me laugh, and I thought about bringing this same sense of joy to Toronto. We didn’t have anything like it here,” said Fan.

Its initial launch came at the perfect time as many ventured outside their four walls for the first time in months following endless lockdowns and closures.

They found success right on the corner of Queen and Bathurst, in a small pop-up that, according to Fan, took about nine months of planning, sourcing and building before opening.

“We were overwhelmed with the positive response and decided to make Members Only Waffle a permanent staple in Toronto and began to look for a storefront, which brings us to where we are today,” shared Fan.

MOWH found the perfect space right at 252 Queen Street West. The space is small, bold and engaging as customers are welcomed by warm colours and fun energy once they step inside. When envisioning its design, Fan shares that she had a vision of Palm Springs, which she aimed to accomplish and eventually succeeded at.

They found a permanent home and designed it to their liking.

These suggestive Belgian waffles are called “Members” and they’re dipped in decadent Belgian chocolate, which Fan notes that a lot of time was devoted to sourcing the perfect flavours.

Options include milk chocolate, white chocolate, semi-sweet chocolate and ruby chocolate. The waffles are baked in-house daily and dipped in your choice of chocolate flavours.

Though they do have a suggested flavour combination for its “members,” customers can choose their favourite chocolate to pair and even add some sprinkles.

From beginning to end, the entire experience was rewarding and definitely brings a smile to your face.

“We have been so grateful to have so many wonderful people from Toronto and all over the world come to visit us,” said Fan.

Though they’ve only been open for a few months, they have seen such a great amount of success that customers should expect big things this summer.

More flavours and more toppings, perhaps? Fan is keeping that news hush-hush at the moment, but they’re eager to show customers what they have cooking up.

As for expansion across the city, maybe one day. “We would love to open more locations throughout the city and even the country in the future. For the moment, we are focusing on making our current location the best in the world,” said Fan.

Members Only Waffle House

Address: 252 Queen Street West, Toronto

Instagram