Granville Island Brewing Taproom temporarily closed following strike

After issuing a 72-hour strike notice from Granville Island Brewing union employees and following up on that notice, the Granville Island Brewing Taproom has been closed.

Granville Island Brewing shared an update about its operations on Instagram, suggesting that while there’s no disruption in the supply of Granville Island beer, the taproom, kitchen and retail store will be temporarily closed.

“We’re doing everything we can to get a deal done,” the Instagram post read.

The post also disclosed what Granville Island Brewing is offering workers to try and get a deal done.

Granville Island Brewing suggests it’s offering raises on top of current pay, which it claims is “already above Vancouver’s living wage.”

When we covered the initial story about the strike notice, SEIU Local 2 had some of its own numbers about wages.

“Wages start at $16.75 per hour, and SEIU Local 2 says that most workers don’t get premiums and are making $20.97 per hour. Most of the union members perform various tasks at the brewing company,” the union said.

“We remain hopeful for a positive outcome with the union, and we look forward to reopening our doors soon,” the Instagram post added.

“We look forward to welcoming everyone into the taproom for some great beer soon!”