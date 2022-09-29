After some delays, local florist La Fraise Rose is preparing to open something really sweet: the first chocolate strawberry shop in Vancouver.

The female-owned and operated brand, known for its beautifully preserved roses and gorgeous, fresh and dried flowers, has filled Dished in on the opening date.

This means it’s time to prepare your sweet tooths, people!

Located at 481 West 6th Avenue, La Fraise Rose will officially open to the public on October 14.

Dished is told folks can expect three different sizes of the chocoberry boxes with limited flavours and quantities at launch.

Other seasonal designs and flavours will be offered shortly thereafter.

The brand says it will still continue to create its signature preserved and fresh floral arrangements for every occasion as well.

The 675 sq ft shop promises to be an elegant “Eden of stunning florals,” and if the renderings are any indication, it’s sure to be quite photo-worthy.

La Fraise Rose began as a small home-based business in 2021 and now operates one retail location in Richmond Centre.

Be sure to mark your calendar and welcome this spot to the neighbourhood next month!

La Fraise Rose

Address: 481 West 6th Avenue, Vancouver

Instagram