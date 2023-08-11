Lee's Donuts' new permanent shop at Bentall Centre is launching soon
Seth Rogen’s favourite donut stop is expanding again to a brand-new Vancouver location and local foodies can’t wait!
Lee’s Donuts will be opening a new permanent location in Bentall Centre within the next few weeks, and eagle-eyed fans can already spot signs for where they can grab their next treat.
View this post on Instagram
- You might also like:
- South Granville unveils first-ever outdoor dining experience this month
- The ABBA Dancing Queens Drag Lunch is coming to Vancouver this month
- Harvest Haus brings Oktoberfest celebrations to Vancouver next month
The new Lee’s Donuts location is in the retail concourse in Four Bentall Centre at 1055 Dunsmuir Street.
The treat purveyors told Dished that a soft opening week is being planned for Monday, August 28 with a grand opening set for Tuesday, September 5.
You can look forward to enjoying all of your favourites at the shop such as Bavarian, Honey Dip, and jelly-filled. And you may even see Johnny Glaze at the festivities.
If you can’t wait until the new Bentall Centre location opens, you can visit Lee’s Gastown pop-up at 1 Water Street until the end of August. Find it operating from 11 am to 6 pm daily.
View this post on Instagram
Lee’s Donuts — Bentall Centre
Address: Four Bentall Centre — 1055 Dunsmuir Street, Vancouver