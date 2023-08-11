FoodRestaurants & BarsDessertsFood NewsRestaurant Openings

Lee's Donuts' new permanent shop at Bentall Centre is launching soon

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
Aug 11 2023, 7:09 pm
Lee's Donuts/Instagram

Seth Rogen’s favourite donut stop is expanding again to a brand-new Vancouver location and local foodies can’t wait!

Lee’s Donuts will be opening a new permanent location in Bentall Centre within the next few weeks, and eagle-eyed fans can already spot signs for where they can grab their next treat.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lee’s Donuts (@leesdonuts.ca)

The new Lee’s Donuts location is in the retail concourse in Four Bentall Centre at 1055 Dunsmuir Street.

The treat purveyors told Dished that a soft opening week is being planned for Monday, August 28 with a grand opening set for Tuesday, September 5.

Lee's Donuts

Lee’s Donuts/Submitted

You can look forward to enjoying all of your favourites at the shop such as Bavarian, Honey Dip, and jelly-filled. And you may even see Johnny Glaze at the festivities.

If you can’t wait until the new Bentall Centre location opens, you can visit Lee’s Gastown pop-up at 1 Water Street until the end of August. Find it operating from 11 am to 6 pm daily.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lee’s Donuts (@leesdonuts.ca)

Lee’s Donuts — Bentall Centre

Address: Four Bentall Centre — 1055 Dunsmuir Street, Vancouver

Instagram

