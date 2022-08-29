LeBron James flooded with demands to bring Grizzlies back to Vancouver

Be cool, Vancouver.

LeBron James made his first-ever trip to Vancouver this weekend, and he seemed to love it.

The NBA superstar was spotted all over town in recent days, including at a Kendrick Lamar concert at Rogers Arena, Reflections: The Garden Terrace at the Rosewood Hotel Georgia, and at Boulevard Kitchen and Oyster Bar.

James had such a good time that he took time to give Vancouver a shoutout on Twitter today.

“Vancouver!! Thank you for the hospitality over the weekend. [First] time in your beautiful, wonderful city!” he said.

Vancouver!! Thank you for the hospitality over the weekend. 1st time in your beautiful, wonderful city! @kendricklamar you’re 1 of a kind my brother! SPECIAL show by a SPECIAL person! Appreciate the love! 🙏🏾✊🏾🤎👑 — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 29, 2022

James began his NBA career in 2003, two years after the Grizzlies left town for Memphis. But the LA Lakers star has no shortage of fans anywhere he goes, and that includes Vancouver.

You get MVP chants everywhere you go 👑🐐🐐🐐 pic.twitter.com/CSd34xklXO — Ciaran Wessel (@WesselCiaran) August 29, 2022

While many were just happy to know that LeBron had a good time in Vancouver, his Twitter feed was also spammed with something else.

Local basketball fans want King James to use his infinite power to bring back the Grizzlies to Vancouver.

bring back the grizzlies lebron you have the power — moonsault song (@Thompsonalysis) August 29, 2022

Just how James is supposed to accomplish that isn’t exactly clear, as the 37-year-old has yet to retire from professional basketball. Perhaps he’d consider becoming an owner after his playing days are over.

Whatever the case, we’re a reasonable bunch here in Vancouver. We’ll take any NBA team, doesn’t need to be the Grizzlies.

Oh, and help Seattle get the Sonics back too if you’ve got time.

Please help us bring the NBA back. The team was stolen under shady circumstances and this town can absolutely support a team again. PS. Seattle should have one too. — Count Gema (@count_gema) August 29, 2022

