5 places to find excellent Malaysian food in Vancouver

You might have a go-to place for Malaysian food already, but the popularity of this kind of cuisine means you have some selection if you want to dine around.

There are some fantastic spots in and around Vancouver for when you’re craving satay, laksa, or even durian-based treats. We’re talking about the real-deal hawker stall-type places.

We’ve rounded up some of the best places to satisfy your Malaysian food cravings you won’t want to miss.

Hawkers Delight Deli

Hawkers Delight Deli is one of the tastiest spots for authentic Malaysian and Singaporean food, and it’s one of the most affordable places too. The classic dishes of Laksa and Fried Kuey Teow are a must-have if you pop in for lunch or dinner.

Be warned that it’s a small but famous shop, so you might have to be quick from the counter service to a table if you want to dine in. But luckily it does takeout too, meaning you can have its delicious treats no matter how busy it is.

Address: 4127 Main Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-709-8188

If you prefer a more fine-dining Malaysian experience, then Penang Bistro is the place for you.

It has all the traditional dishes you could hope for, topped with a killer signature seafood menu including the well-loved King Crab options. For an authentic experience, you should go with a group and order a series of plates to share. After all, with so many options, who can choose just one?

Address: 3932 Fraser Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-559-8983

Did someone say dessert? While there are great places around Vancouver for main courses and side dishes, not everywhere can boast the same range of desserts as Malaysia St.

Available in Vancouver and Richmond, Malaysia St. is the go-to place for the after-mains delicacies that are hard to find. From Bubur Cha Cha to Penang Rojak, this spot has every dessert a true Malaysian foodie could dream of.

Address: 3471 No. 3 Road, Richmond

Phone: 604-370-0260

Address: 3932 Fraser Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-559-8982

Mamalee’s is the perfect place to go when you want that home-cooked feeling. This family-owned treasure has been bringing the taste of Malaysia into Vancouver for years.

It’s a favourite spot for locals and beyond. The carefully made Roti Canai alongside the Hainanese Chicken Rice will make you feel as if you’re eating in Kuala Lumpur itself. You can’t miss out on this restaurant.

Address: 3144 West Broadway, Vancouver

Phone: 604-733-8882

Address: 186 Keefer Place, Vancouver

Phone: 604-900-9800

Around for almost 10 years, John 3:16 Malaysian Delights has certified itself as one of the best Malaysian spots in Richmond. This gem has every authentic rice and noodle dish you could want, from Nasi Goreng to Ipoh Char Hor Fun.

You might want to make a reservation to guarantee your spot as this is one popular place to eat. But even if you do have to wait, the food will make it all worthwhile.

Address: 6838 No. 3 Road, Richmond

Phone: 604-214-8181

Address: 1063 W Broadway, Vancouver

Phone: 604-423-5909

