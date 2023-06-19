Turns out waffles can come in every shape and size these days, including the shape of a banana.

A brand-new spot has just opened in Vancouver offering the unique treat, along with a lineup of other food and beverages.

Tea Thyme Café is located at 4385 Main Street, the former address of Gluten Fakery.

The new spot held its grand opening this past Saturday, June 17, and will offer afternoon high tea, coffee and tea drinks to-go, as well as other desserts and treats.

Tea Thyme calls itself the first place in BC to offer Tokyo-style banana waffles, which are available in flavours like taro or Nutella.

You’ll find this unique new spot open daily from noon to 7 pm, except on Tuesdays when it is closed.

Tea Thyme Café

Address: 4385 Main Street, Vancouver

