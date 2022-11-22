Those who are already familiar with the grocery heaven that is Kim’s Mart have probably already checked out another nearby but slightly more hidden spot for specialty groceries.

Sakuraya Japanese Supermarket is hard to spot unless you know what to look for, but once you do, be prepared to leave with an entire basketful of Japanese snacks and grocery items.

Located just beside Kim’s Mart and up a flight of stairs, this 523 East Broadway spot is mostly hidden away from the street, with only a small amount of signage hinting at what you’ll find inside.

Upon entering the second-floor shop, you’ll find rows and rows of shelves offering everything from dozens of furikake varieties of specialty Japanese snack foods to pantry staples like dried noodles and bottles of rice vinegar.

Sakuraya also has a small selection of refrigerated and frozen items, including individually wrapped mochi (we can never resist grabbing a few of these) and frozen wonton wrappers.

The small grocery store has a great selection of hard-to-find Japanese candies, rare KitKat flavours, beverages, and a huge range of packs of ramen, too.

You’ll also find some houseware items here, like colourful kitchen tools, cleaning supplies, and things like tabletop single-burner butane burners (perfect for hot pot!).

Sakuraya is also known for its huge variety of bags of rice, miso, soy sauce, and other essentials.

While there is a small amount of overlap in products between this spot and Kim’s Mart, Sakuraya concentrates more on Japanese goods, while Kim’s carries more Korean groceries and produce.

Next time you’re looking for hard-to-find Japanese snacks, check out this East Broadway gem – and don’t forget to bring a sturdy reusable bag for all those goodies!

Sakuraya Japanese Supermarket

Address: 523 East Broadway (upstairs), Vancouver