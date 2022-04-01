L’Atelier Patisserie, the French bakery and pastry shop currently located at 260 East 5th Avenue in Vancouver’s Mount Pleasant neighbourhood, is making plans to move into a bigger space later this year.

The new space, which will be significantly larger, will be at 585 East Broadway, at the corner of Carolina Street.

The current spot has a tiny storefront with a larger production space in the back, and its croissants are so popular that the business often sees long lines winding around the block – especially on weekends.

We don’t have many details on what we can expect from the new opening yet, but owner and pastry chef Franck Buiron told Dished that they plan to make the move in September, but that they’re still working on obtaining building permits.

Early signage indicates that the shop may adopt a rename as L’Atelier Patisserie and Boulangerie – suggesting they will be offering both pastries and other baked goods.

Might we be in store for some baguettes, perchance?

L’Atelier is best-known for its baked in-house croissants, with rotating specials like mango passion fruit, matcha, and earl grey.

It also serves other French delicacies like cassis tarts, strawberry eclairs, and macarons.

We’ll update this story as we receive more details.

L’Atelier Patisserie

Address: 260 East 5th Avenue, Vancouver

Instagram