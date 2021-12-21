BC's only Swiss Chalet restaurant is closing next week

We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again: if you’re a fan of Swiss Chalet in the Metro Vancouver area, you need to act quickly.

The fast-casual rotisserie chicken spot’s last remaining BC location is closing next week.

The 3860 Lougheed Highway spot in Burnaby is the sole outpost of the Toronto-born restaurant chain in the province that operates over two dozen franchises in Ontario and Alberta.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dished Vancouver (@dishedvancouver)

Swiss Chalet Burnaby told Dished Vancouver it was the last location in BC and that its final day of operation would be Monday, December 27.

Staff at the restaurant also noted that the Lougheed Highway location could shut down operations before December 27, depending on the availability of staff and ingredients.

It was advised that folks looking to stop into the restaurant during its final week should call ahead to check that it is open and that items are still up for order.

If you miss the cutoff and can’t make it to Swiss Chalet, here’s a handy list of awesome chicken spots in and around Vancouver to try.