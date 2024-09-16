NewsMovies & TVHollywood NorthCuratedPop Culture

"The Last of Us" film shoot brings apocalyptic convoy to Vancouver

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
Sep 16 2024, 9:39 pm
"The Last of Us" film shoot brings apocalyptic convoy to Vancouver

Parts of downtown Vancouver were overrun by a massive military convoy over the weekend, but locals and visitors should not be alarmed.

The huge group of armoured vehicles were part of the latest shoot for The Last of Us. The hit HBO series starring Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, and Nick Offerman is currently shooting its second season in Vancouver.

Photos shared on social media showed parts of Hastings, Burrard, and adjoining streets closed to make way for the elaborate post-apocalyptic scenes.

The Last of Us

Mykayla @mstakespictures/X

Photographer Mykayla (@mstakespictures) posted videos and images of camouflaged Hummers and armoured personnel carriers with an eye-catching “WLF” logo emblazoned on them.

In The Last of Us video game series, WLF stands for the Washington Liberation Front, a militant paramilitary group also known as the Wolves in The Last of Us Part II.

The Last of Us

Mykayla @mstakespictures/X

Some of the second season’s events are supposed to take place in Seattle, which Vancouver frequently transforms into on-screen.

Mykayla also posted images from a separate Last of Us film set filled with abandoned, dust-and-moss-covered vehicles.

The Last of Us

Mykayla @mstakespictures/X

The Last of Us

Mykayla @mstakespictures/X

The popular series has been busy around Metro Vancouver for the past few months, recently turning Chinatown into a post-apocalyptic wasteland.

Are you excited to watch The Last of Us? Have you seen the series filming around Vancouver or the stars at your favourite dining spot? Let us know in the comments.

