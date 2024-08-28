First We Feast is asking Hot Ones fans who they’d rather have as the next guest, and Nardwuar is beating out American late-night TV icon David Letterman by a spicy mile.

Nardwuar, a Canadian icon from Vancouver, has been interviewing musicians and other celebrities for decades, including iconic bands like Nirvana and legendary artists like James Brown.

First We Feast put the question out to followers on social media.

who are you choosing? 👀 pic.twitter.com/ydQLQn2mEZ — First We Feast (@firstwefeast) August 27, 2024

Overwhelmingly, fans are voting in favour of Nardwuar, who also calls himself The Human Serviette.

Definitely Nardwuar. The interviewer has become the interviewee! — Cale (@Old_Newspaper) August 27, 2024

The Hot Ones Instagram account asked fans the same question as they did on X, which has elicited similar results. The post has over 10,000 likes and thousands of responses in the comments.

“Anybody who says letterman over the ‘duar is suss,” said a user on Instagram.

“Nardwuar, no question,” said another.

Some folks voted for Letterman, with one Instagram user calling him “the king of interviewers.”

Others said they didn’t know who Nardwuar was, and we’re offended.

While Nardwuar has never appeared on Hot Ones, he has been mentioned on the YouTube show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Human Serviette (@nardwuar)

Nardwuar is probably best known for his signature catchphrase as part of his interviews, ending them with, “Doot doola doot doo,” waiting for his interviewee to hopefully finish the line with another “doo doo.”

Nardwuar has yet to publicly address the polls.

We’ll put the vote to you. Would you rather see Nardwuar or David Letterman on Hot Ones?

