Film set transforms Vancouver beach into tropical surf destination

A collection of palm trees, surf boards, and other props has Third Beach in Stanley Park looking more tropical than usual.

The beach has taken over for a film shoot, and seawall users were quick to snap photos of the transformation on Sunday.

According to a notice posted near the set, filming will take place on Monday, September 16.

“The scenes to be filmed involve an extensive set dressing set up on Third Beach,” it reads.

Reunion Upload Productions Inc. is behind the shoot for a production labelled Luddwig Season 4. CreativeBC’s In Production page says Luddwig will be filming in the province until September 27.

According to YVR Shoots, a social media account affiliated with Hollywood North Buzz that monitors film industry activity in Vancouver, Luddwig is the code name for the TV series Upload on Amazon Prime.

Digital afterlife comedy UPLOAD with Robbie Amell is filming on Vancouver’s 3rd Beach tomorrow. Looks tropical! Thanks @Lukas_Classic https://t.co/umAoahFpeH — YVRShoots Tweets (@yvrshootstweets) September 16, 2024

Upload follows the tale of a man who dies young and whose consciousness is uploaded into the virtual world, according to IMDb. It stars Robbie Amell, Andy Allo, and Allegra Edwards.