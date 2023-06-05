l'Apres Midi Patisserie: New spot for French pastries opens in Vancouver
A charming spot for French-inspired pastries and treats has recently opened in downtown Vancouver’s Coal Harbour neighbourhood.
L’Apres Midi Patisserie opened at 1467 W Pender Street at the beginning of May, offering a selection of macarons, cakes, and other delicacies.
This address is the former spot of Renaissance Cafe, which opened in February 2022.
Prior to opening this brick-and-mortar space, L’Apres Midi operated as a custom cake order business.
In addition to its sweets, this new spot also offers espresso drinks and a selection of comforting lunch items, like tomato soup with grilled cheese and croissant sandwiches.
You’ll find L’Apres Midi Patisserie open daily from 9 am to 6 pm and until 4 pm on Sundays.
L’Apres Midi Patisserie
Address: 1467 W Pender Street, Vancouver