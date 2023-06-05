It wasn’t very long ago that the Asian gastropub concept The Darkside launched in the former space of The Union at 219 Union Street.

Softly launched in November 2022, The Darkside barely saw six months of business before it quietly closed in May.

Now, a brand new concept is set to take over the spot, with a Mexican-Japanese street food menu.

Miso Taco comes to us from the Incircle Group, a Vancouver-based company that previously was only operating in the construction business before expanding into restaurants.

A representative from Incircle Group tells Dished that Miso Taco is currently in its final “branding and awareness” stage, with plans to open later this week.

Miso Taco will offer a unique menu of fusion eats, combining tacos and sushi rolls for a playful take on both cultures’ street food. The restaurant will also offer an “enticing variety of cocktails.”

As for the vibe at Miso Taco, we’re told to expect a modern, chill space with highly curated musical playlists for each dining area, which will change depending on the time of day. Think “minimal soft techno and deep house tracks” during the evening.

Miso Taco will be open for brunch, lunch, and dinner, with happy hour specials (like beer and taco combos for $15) and other daily specials, including $6 beers on Fridays.

Miso Taco plans to open on June 9.

Address: 219 Union Street, Vancouver

