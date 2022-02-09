A new Italian-inspired eatery, Renaissance Cafe, is set to open in Vancouver soon and we can’t wait to check it out once it does.

The concept will be opening at 1467 W Pender Street in Coal Harbour.

It offers a signature array of treats like cannolis, cookies, danishes, and caffeinated beverages, too.

This concept also has locations in Calgary and Didsbury, Alberta, listed on its website.

According to its Instagram account, the Vancouver location is set to open on February 12, 2022. Be sure to pop by if you’re in the neighbourhood and welcome them to town.

Renaissance Cafe — Coal Harbour

Address: 1467 W Pender Street, Vancouver

Phone: 778-918-5100

Instagram