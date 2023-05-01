Metro Vancouver company to break Guinness World Record for longest charcuterie board ever

Calling all meat and cheese lovers! A world record-breaking event is slated to take place in early September that’s all about our favourite grazing appetizer: charcuterie.

On September 2, 2023, South Surrey’s Sheila’s Catering Co. will attempt to create the longest charcuterie board ever to officially break a Guinness World Record.

The Metro Vancouver business will be setting up a 500-foot board on the longest pier in Canada in White Rock, and an official Guinness representative will be onsite to witness it.

“The idea has been brewing with us since before the pandemic,” says Wes Levesque, owner and director of operations at Sheila’s Catering.

“We are so excited to share this one-of-a-kind experience with White Rock and the surrounding community. The sheer reach of this event, with Guinness’ involvement, has the potential to touch millions, especially with the drone and video content we have planned for social media and the amazing backdrop of the pier and ocean.”

Aptly named “Charcuterie on the Pier,” the public will be invited to purchase tickets and experience this historical event. Organizers estimate the board will feed 1,200 people.

We’re also told three bars will be open and serving beer and wine during the event. Attendees can expect free entertainment like live music and activities in nearby Memorial Park and their own certificate for participating in the World Record Breaking event.

This event aims to raise funds for charities such as Sources Food Banks, Friends of the Pier.

“Sheila’s Catering has been a friend of Sources for years now,” says David Young, Sources CEO.

“To be a charitable recipient of such a historical event is not only an honour, it is very timely for us. We are currently facing an astonishing 35% increase in individuals accessing our food banks. Funds raised will help offset this burden so that we can better serve our community.”

The boards used at the event will also be auctioned off during the celebration and all net proceeds from those sales will go to Friends of the Pier.

Ticket information such as pricing and availability is still being finalized. We’ll keep you posted on that but you can also sign up for updates on the event’s website.

Charcuterie on the Pier

When: September 2, 2023

Where: White Rock Pier

Tickets: More info coming soon