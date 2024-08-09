Overflowing kennels lead to half-price adoptions at Langley shelter

A Metro Vancouver animal shelter is “full to the brim” and is seeking help from the public to find its current residents forever homes as soon as possible.

Until Tuesday, August 13, the Langley Animal Protection Society (LAPS) is offering 50% off all adult animal adoption fees for dogs and cats.

LAPS posted the urgent call for help on social media as the organization was running out of space to take in new animals in need.

“Between a huge increase in pet surrenders and an increase in homeless animals, LAPS is full to the brim,” the society posted online. “We have to make room for more animals that need help.”

“If you’re considering pet adoption, now is the time. Check out the link in our bio to see the dogs and cats that we have available! Come find your new best friend. Adult animals only.”

Commenters on LAPS’s announcement pointed out that it was becoming more difficult to find rentals that allow pets.

A full list of adoptable dogs and cats can be found online. Readers are warned that the photos may steal their hearts.

LAPS recently celebrated finding a home for Kyle the Husky a lovable dog who was feted with a “pity pawty” in June.

“Our sweet boy Kyle is finally going home… You all shared his posts, and this amazing family saw it and fell in love! Kyle has now gone to be where he belongs, at home with his new family!”

LAPS was founded in 2003 and is based at the Patti Dale Animal Shelter. In addition to rescuing animals in need, the non-profit provides educational programs, community outreach, and workshops. It also supports pet owners through initiatives like the pet food bank, emergency boarding, and access to vet care.

Anyone interested in adopting a new furry best friend can visit LAPS’s website to view available animals and learn more about the adoption process.