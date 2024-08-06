"Still waiting": Update on viral Canadian dog that hasn’t been adopted in nearly two years

A heartbreaking video of a dog that went viral last month in need of a loving home has yet to be adopted, revealed in a tear-inducing update posted by an Alberta Humane Society.

The video, which was posted to the Cochrane Humane Society’s Instagram feed this week, shows six-and-a-half-year-old Paddy lying on the ground staring at the camera, with the shelter saying “more than three million views on her video, and Paddy is still at the shelter.”

“Let’s keep this momentum going and find Paddy a home before her two-year anniversary on August 12,” the update added.

The video, which garnered millions of views posted by the Cochrane and Area Humane Society, showed Paddy on her first day at the shelter followed by a recent photo — 716 days apart. An overflow of support followed the posting of the video, with many expressing sadness over the situation and wanting to see the sad-eyed dog be adopted.

The newest post went on to say that adoptions are done on-site at the shelter but it welcomes adopters from far and wide. To apply or for more information on the adoption process, visit the shelter’s website.

“Her ideal home would be without small children or other pets. We understand this is limiting but Paddy deserves to be set up for success. We have adopted out countless dogs over the years that preferred to be the only pet so we know these homes exist,” the shelter said.

“She has had the opportunity to stay in several foster homes during her time with us and does fantastic in the home. If you’re not in a position to adopt but are interested in fostering, please reach out.”