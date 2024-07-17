Baby sea otter in critical condition after rescue off Vancouver Island

A baby sea otter weighing less than 4 lb has been rescued near Tofino, and her caretakers are calling upon the public to help her recover.

Luna was found alone on Vargas Island and is currently under close observation by the Vancouver Aquarium Marine Mammal Rescue Society (VAMMR).

The pup remains in critical condition, being bottle-fed every 90 minutes while under 24-hour care. Her rescue also comes just weeks after another sea otter pup went viral after being found alone off the coast of Vancouver Island.

“Luna’s rescue means we’re caring for two otters simultaneously for the first time in our history,” said VAMMR on Instagram. “This unprecedented situation presents significant challenges, but thanks to our dedicated community of volunteers, donors, staff and partners, we’re providing the intensive care Luna and Tofino require.”

Luna, a female northern sea otter, was found in the intertidal zone on Vargas Island with remnants of her umbilical cord still attached. She was vocalizing, but there was no mother in sight.

A former VAMMR volunteer was among the group that discovered Luna, who hiked across the island and took a water taxi to Tofino to meet the rescue team.

“Caring for a second baby otter is a significant challenge, both logistically and financially,” said Lindsaye Akhurst, VAMMR senior manager, in a release. “We rely on the generosity of the public to help us meet the growing costs of veterinary care, medications, and specialized food required for these vulnerable animals.”

Luna’s prognosis “remains guarded,” and she is receiving fluids and a specialized formula crucial for baby sea otters. Very young pups depend on their mothers for survival, as they cannot swim, hunt or regulate body temperature.

Dr. Martin Haulena, head veterinarian and executive director at VAMMR, previously told Daily Hive that abandoned sea otter pups this young typically cannot make it in the wild.

“A lot of their behaviour is very much learned from their mom, and that’s kinda where things tend to fall apart from us in reality. When we get an independent pup like this in, we can’t teach everything a mom can teach. We can’t teach the diving, the foraging, how to use your favourite rock… where predators will be, how to use kelp, that sort of stuff.”

Typically the babies stay with their mom for months, learning vital skills to help them survive in the wild.

“This rescue highlights the incredible teamwork and dedication of our staff, volunteers, and the local community,” said Haulena in a statement. “The survival of this tiny pup depends on the intensive, round-the-clock care we are providing, and we are committed to giving her the best chance at life.”

VAMMR is Canada’s only dedicated marine mammal rescue facility for animals like Tofino and Luna. The organization is urging the public to support them by symbolically adopting the baby sea otters or donating at vammr.org to help cover the rising costs of the pups’ care.

With files from Giulia Ataide Moraes, Chelsey Devito, and Claire Fenton